FRANKFURT, April 30 Daimler said adjusted first-quarter operating profit more than doubled on the back of rebounding sales of Mercedes-Benz cars, including the A-Class compact and continued robust sales in China and the United States.

Daimler said group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from ongoing business rose to 2.07 billion euros ($2.9 billion)in the three months ending March, up from 949 million euros in the year-earlier period and above the 1.906 billion euros ($2.63 billion) forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Profitability at Mercedes-Benz Cars has improved as a range of fresh new cars including the A- and B-Class compact cars hit showrooms, helping to lift the division's return on sales from ongoing operations to 7 percent in the quarter, up from 3.3 percent in the year-earlier quarter.

The company reiterated it sees significantly higher EBIT from ongoing business this year. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)