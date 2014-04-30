FRANKFURT, April 30 Daimler said
adjusted first-quarter operating profit more than doubled on the
back of rebounding sales of Mercedes-Benz cars, including the
A-Class compact and continued robust sales in China and the
United States.
Daimler said group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
from ongoing business rose to 2.07 billion euros ($2.9
billion)in the three months ending March, up from 949 million
euros in the year-earlier period and above the 1.906 billion
euros ($2.63 billion) forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and
brokerages.
Profitability at Mercedes-Benz Cars has improved as a range
of fresh new cars including the A- and B-Class compact cars hit
showrooms, helping to lift the division's return on sales from
ongoing operations to 7 percent in the quarter, up from 3.3
percent in the year-earlier quarter.
The company reiterated it sees significantly higher EBIT
from ongoing business this year.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
