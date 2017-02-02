STUTTGART, Germany Feb 2 German luxury carmaker Daimler will boost investments this year and next to support an increasing focus on electrification and connected services, the Mercedes-Benz maker said on Thursday after reporting full-year results.

The company plans to spend more than 14 billion euros ($15 billion) on property, plant and equipment and over 16 billion euros on research and development in 2017-18, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said in the text of a speech.

That compares with expenditure of 7.6 billion euros for research and development in 2016 and 5.9 billion euros for property, plant and equipment.

"This substantial expenditure is required because the automotive industry is faced with a fundamental transformation," he said. ($1 = 0.9264 euros)

