BERLIN, April 24 Germany's Daimler
said it aims to increase deliveries of its Mercedes-Benz luxury
vehicles by more than 4 percent this year, beating global
passenger car growth which the automaker sees at 2-4 percent.
Second-quarter results at Daimler should be better than
numbers achieved during the first three months, finance chief
Bodo Uebber said on Wednesday during a conference call.
First-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from
ongoing businesses more than halved to 917 million euros ($1.2
billion).
Cost-cutting programmes had "relatively little" effect on
first-quarter results, the CFO added.
($1 = 0.7683 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)