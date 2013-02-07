FRANKFURT Feb 7 Daimler expects profitability at its Mercedes-Benz cars division will decline in the first quarter this year compared to the 5.26 percent achieved in the fourth quarter of last year.

"The run-rate should be lower," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.

Mercedes earned 848 million euros ($1.15 billion) before interest and taxes in the final quarter of last year on revenue of 16.12 billion.

($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)