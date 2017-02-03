PARIS Feb 3 German luxury carmaker Daimler
said on Friday that strong monthly sales of its
Mercedes-Benz cars had increased its confidence in meeting
full-year goals.
"The year is starting very (well) and certainly rather
supporting an upside than a downside, but it's just one month,"
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told analysts and reporters.
"After January sales our confidence into the year has
certainly grown and not been reduced," Zetsche added, a day
after pledging a further increase in revenue and operating
earnings following record sales and net income for 2016.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by
David Goodman)