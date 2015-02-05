FRANKFURT Feb 5 German carmaker Daimler said on
Thursday the low interest rate environment may force it to
invest more in its German pension plan, after it made a 2.5
billion euros ($2.9 billion) payment in the fourth quarter to
cover a funding shortfall.
Daimler said it wanted to ensure its German
pensions were adequately funded, aiming at funding to cover
around two thirds of the outstanding German pension obligations.
The policy of maintaining low interest rates in Europe is
making it harder for companies to earn a return from assets they
have invested as part of their pension plans, forcing them to
make extra payments to cover potential shortfalls.
"We will continue to look at the interest rate environment.
I cannot rule out that we will make a further contribution to
the pension plan, although there is no decision regarding this
matter at the moment," Daimler Chief Financial Officer Bodo
Uebber said.
($1 = 0.8743 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)