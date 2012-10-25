FRANKFURT Oct 25 Daimler cannot say
when it plans to reach divisional margin targets first expected
next year, but it does expect to improve its profitability at
least in 2013, finance chief Bodo Uebber told reporters during a
conference call on Thursday.
"We naturally want to improve profitability over our current
performance," Uebber said.
When asked whether the company can generate enough cash to
keep its dividend stable at 2.20 euros per share, Uebber was
confident it would not be a problem since the 1.2 billion euros
($1.56 billion) in cash burn over the first nine months was
partially related to special factors.
"If you adjust for all of that, roughly 1 billion euros is
left over," he said.
"From a cashflow perspective I see no reason to question our
capability to pay a dividend. When you annualise the net profit
year to date and you factor in fourth quarter expectations then
it is at a level such that from our perspective we can keep the
dividend stable."
On Wednesday, Daimler warned it would miss its earnings
forecast this year by about 1 billion euros and would not
improve profit margins next year as expected, blaming
"significantly more difficult market conditions."
