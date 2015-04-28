BERLIN, April 28 German automaker Daimler said on Tuesday first-quarter operating profit surged 41 percent on effects of new model launches and record sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

Overall adjusted group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped to 2.93 billion euros ($3.19 billion), beating the 2.65 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

The rollout of a new version of its top selling C-Class sedan helped the Mercedes-Benz Cars division raise overall adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 1.79 billion euros, above the 1.63 billion poll projection.

Daimler reiterated it expects significant growth in revenue, EBIT and unit sales from ongoing business this year.

($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)