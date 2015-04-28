* Q1 group adj EBIT 2.93 bln eur vs 2.07 bln year-ago
* Mercedes-Benz Cars margin 9.2 pct vs 7 pct year-ago
* Backs guidance for strong EBIT, sales, deliveries growth
* NAFTA growth helps trucks, MAN mired in Brazil slump
(Adds analyst comment, MAN results and background)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, April 28 Record sales of luxury
Mercedes-Benz cars helped Daimler to beat
first-quarter earnings forecasts and close its profitability gap
with German rivals BMW and Audi.
Daimler's flagship Mercedes-Benz division has lagged BMW and
Audi on deliveries and profitability in recent years, but demand
for the revamped C-Class saloon and a growing lineup of more
profitable sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) are proving a boon.
"Daimler is revving up and closing in on rivals," said
NordLB analyst Frank Schwope, keeping his "buy" rating on the
stock. "The next two business years should be fairly
profitable," he added.
Group adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
jumped 41 percent to 2.93 billion euros ($3.19 billion), beating
the 2.65 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
The return on sales from ongoing business at Mercedes-Benz
Cars came in at 9.2 percent, up from 7 percent a year ago and
nearing the 9.6 percent posted in 2014 by both BMW and
Audi, which publish quarterly results next week.
Record deliveries last month in Europe, China and the United
States drove quarterly car sales up 18 percent year on year to
459,708 models, Stuttgart-based Daimler said.
Daimler reiterated it expects significant growth in
deliveries, revenue and EBIT from ongoing business this year.
Mercedes-Benz is pushing a raft of SUVs this year, including
the all-new GLE coupe and the GLC model, successor to the GLK
compact SUV. The brand, which last month started sales of the
CLA coupe and the AMG GTS sports car, will also roll out a
reworked A-Class.
"Our growth strategy, our product offensives and our
efficiency programmes are paying off," Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche said.
The shares rose as much as 3.5 percent and were trading up
1.9 percent to 91.21 euros at 0915 GMT.
Daimler Trucks, the group's No.2 division by sales
contributing a quarter to overall revenue, saw earnings rise by
more than half as growth in North America offset plunging demand
in Brazil.
Volkswagen's truck unit MAN SE, which lacks
business in North America, said on Tuesday the slump in Brazil
caused first-quarter profit to drop by half, further
complicating VW's efforts to forge an alliance of its MAN and
Scania truck brands.
Unlike VW, which is grappling with the fallout of a two-week
leadership dispute, Daimler has a settled top team. The
supervisory board chairman and its top labour representative
this month backed CEO Zetsche to stay in office through 2019.
($1 = 0.9194 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach.; Editing by
Victoria Bryan and Mark Potter)