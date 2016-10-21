FRANKFURT Oct 21 Daimler Chief
Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said the profitability of the
Mercedes-Benz Cars division will rise significantly in the
fourth quarter compared with a year-earlier period, thanks to a
raft of new luxury car models.
"From today's perspective Q4 will be a good quarter," Uebber
said on a call to discuss quarterly results on Friday.
Upon being asked if the auto division's earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) will be significantly higher in the
fourth quarter, Uebber said, he agreed with that analysis.
The carmaker further said the autos division will benefit
from the rollout of its new Mercedes E-Class and also next year
from a refreshed S-Class and new versions of the E-Class,
including a convertible and a coupe, hitting showrooms.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)