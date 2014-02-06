STUTTGART, Germany Feb 6 Germany's Daimler
posted a forecast-beating 45 percent surge in
fourth-quarter profit as an overhauled E-Class and a new S-Class
limousine helped raise margins at its Mercedes-Benz luxury car
division.
The Stuttgart-based maker of cars and trucks on Thursday
reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) of 2.53 billion euros ($3.42 billion), above the 2.32
billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.
Overall, quarterly revenue rose to 32.08 billion euros. Net
profit however fell 36 percent to 1.67 billion euros due to the
absence of a year-earlier gain from the sale of a stake in EADS,
and due to increased investments for the rollout of the C-Class
model.
Having dropped to third place in the luxury-sales rankings
behind German rivals BMW and Volkswagen's
Audi in 2011, Daimler narrowed the gap in 2013 thanks to its
redesigned vehicles which also include premium compact cars such
as the A-Class.
The return on sales from ongoing operations at its
Mercedes-Benz Cars division rose to 8 percent in the quarter, up
from 5.3 in the year-earlier period, Daimler said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7390 euros)
