STUTTGART, April 28 Daimler's works
council in Stuttgart said more than 4,000 employees protested
against a management review of German Mercedes dealerships on
Monday, fearing that a renewed push to raise profits would
result in job losses.
Daimler has been reassessing its network of around 160 "Own
Retail" Mercedes stores, which account for about half of car
sales in Germany, as it seeks to achieve a 10 percent operating
margin for its car division over the medium term.
"We need to be sustainably profitable in sales," Andreas
Burkhart, co-head of the Mercedes dealership organisation in
Germany, told workers.
Details about what steps Daimler would take to improve
profitability have not been finalised, Burkhart said.
Labour unions fear that around 34 Mercedes dealerships in
Germany will be sold and that this could cause job losses.
"We need a clear concept, and not just sweeping cuts,"
Michael Brecht, the top employee representative at Daimler, told
workers gathered in Stuttgart on Monday.
Stuttgart police said they counted about 2,500 protesters at
a labour rally organised by the works council.
Earlier this month, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche
said the German luxury car maker would cut costs at its premium
Mercedes-Benz brand as it seeks to narrow the profitability gap
with rivals BMW and Audi.
Automotive retail is a business with inherently low
profitability that makes it harder for Daimler to raise its
operating margin.
The Mercedes-Benz Cars unit's earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) were 6.2 percent of sales in 2013, lagging Audi's
10.1 percent and BMW's automotive margin of 9.4 percent.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Edward Taylor;
editing by Mark Heinrich)