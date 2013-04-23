BRIEF-Henan Rebecca Hair Products to pay annual div for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 23 Daimler plans a large investment to build transmission components in Romania at the site of an existing joint venture in Cugir, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing company sources.
Daimler's supervisory board is due to lay the groundwork for the investment on Wednesday, the newspaper said.
The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Cowell)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Signs credit facility agreement with National Bank of Kuwait for 105 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 645,498 dinars versus 892,487 dinars year ago