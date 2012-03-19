MOSCOW, March 19 German truckmaker Daimler
has been given the green light by Russian regulators
to increase its stake in Kamaz to a blocking level of
21 percent, Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service said on
Monday.
Daimler has long been in talks to increase its minority 11
percent holding in Russia's state-controlled truckmaker Kamaz,
but has yet to agree a deal.
The group has the right of refusal for a 10 percent stake
from investment bank Troika Dialog, now part of biggest state
lender Sberbank. The Russian Technologies state
conglomerate is also a potential seller of part of its 49.9
percent stake.
