FRANKFURT Dec 5 Sales of Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz luxury brand climbed 5.7 pct to 120,346 vehicles
in November, an all-time high for that month, as rising U.S.
volumes fully offset a decline in China.
Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt reaffirmed the brand
was on track to see record sales this year, adding: "I am
particularly pleased about the favourable response to our new
vehicles. Above all, the A-Class is developing excellently."
While volumes in the United States rose 13.1 percent to
30,315 vehicles last month, they fell 6.6 percent to 16,876 in
China, a key growth market for premium brands.
Larger rivals Audi and BMW have been
increasing their vehicle sales in China at double-digit rates,
by comparison.