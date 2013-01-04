FRANKFURT Jan 4 Sales of Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz luxury brand reached a record in 2012 as rising
U.S. demand offset a weaker market in China and pushed December
volumes to an all-time high.
In the final month of the year, Mercedes sales rose up 0.7
percent at 125,234 vehicles, bringing the total for 2012 to 1.32
million, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier.
December volumes in the United States were up 9.5 percent,
while they dropped 18.6 percent in China, a key growth market
for premium brands.
Larger rivals Audi and BMW have been
increasing their vehicle sales in China at double-digit rates,
by comparison.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)