FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's Daimler said sales at its Mercedes luxury car brand rose 14.6 percent to 120,270 vehicles in February, driven by demand for its C-Class models and sports utility vehicles (SUV).

Monthly sales in Europe gained 17.1 percent year-on-year to 50,550 cars, while sales in the NAFTA region rose 6.3 percent to 26,747 vehicles and were up 15.5 percent at 37,992 vehicles in the Asia-Pacific region. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)