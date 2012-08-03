FRANKFURT Aug 3 Daimler's luxury car
brand Mercedes-Benz suffered its first monthly drop in volumes
this year, suggesting a broader economic slowdown in major
markets like China and Germany is starting to impact demand for
premium cars.
Sales of Mercedes-Benz cars fell 3.1 percent to 97,327
vehicles in July, as demand in China slid by nearly one percent.
Even in Germany, western Europe's largest, most lucrative
car market and long a pillar of stability, sales fell by over 11
percent.
Thanks to monthly growth rates ranging from as little as 0.9
percent in June and as much as 20.3 percent in February, sales
gained 5.5 percent to 750,251 vehicles in the first seven months
of this year.
"Despite many upcoming model changes and difficult market
conditions in Southern Europe, for the year to date we continue
on a path of growth and are well on track to setting a new sales
record in 2012 that will get a special boost by our new A-Class,
which goes on sale in September," said Mercedes sales chief
Joachim Schmidt in a statement on Friday.
Mercedes, the smallest of the big three German luxury brands
that include BMW and Audi, said last week
Finnish car manufacturer Valmet Automotive would build more than
100,000 of its Mercedes A-Class compact cars from 2013 to 2016
to help ease capacity restraints.
The A-Class is possibly the single most important vehicle to
Mercedes strategy of narrowing the gap to its larger rival.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)