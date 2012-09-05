FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Daimler's luxury
car brand Mercedes-Benz returned to growth in volumes in August
as demand in Britain and France offset a weak southern Europe.
Sales of Mercedes-Benz cars rose 4.5 percent to 91,316
vehicles, following a 3.1 percent decline in July.
Sales in western Europe were up 1.2 percent as the decline
in Germany, Europe's largest and most lucrative market, slowed
to 1.2 percent. In China, the world's biggest car market,
Mercedes-Benz sales returned to growth, increasing 2.8 percent.
Over the first eight months of the year, Mercedes-Benz brand
sales have grown 5.4 percent. Sales of Smart brand subcompacts
were up 4.2 percent in August and up 1.0 percent in the
January-August period.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Victoria Bryan)