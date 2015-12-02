FRANKFURT Dec 2 Mercedes-Benz sales in the
United States dropped 11.7 percent in November, due to popular
model lines running out and a limited availability of
top-selling SUVs, the luxury division's parent company Daimler
said on Wednesday.
The diesel emissions scandal rocking Europe's largest
carmaker Volkswagen had no impact on Mercedes' U.S.
sales, a Daimler spokeswoman said, adding that diesel vehicles
only contribute between 4 and 6 percent to sales in the region.
Mercedes-Benz sold 33,475 vehicles in the United States in
November, more than in any previous month this year, the
carmaker said.
Last year Daimler posted record figures for the United
States as consumer's appetite for big cars and sport-utility
vehicles was stimulated by low oil prices, an improved job
market and low interest rates.
Other German carmakers BMW and VW reported U.S.
sales figures on Tuesday. While BMW sales increased 3.2 percent
reflecting an overall positive trend, VW - facing the biggest
corporate scandal in its history after it understated diesel and
carbon dioxide emissions - saw a 25 percent decline.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by David Evans)