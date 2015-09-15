STRASBOURG, Sept 15 France's CGT and CFDT unions plan to oppose a return to a 39-hour week at German carmaker Daimler's Smart factory in eastern France despite a vote in favour by the majority of workers last week, a union representative said.

Out of 93 percent of staff at the Hambach plant that voted, 56 percent agreed to back management's plan to increase the working week from the 35 hours introduced by a socialist government in 2000. However, the unions represent 53 percent of the 800 employees and can refuse to sign a deal.

"There won't be an agreement," CFDT representative Didier Getrey told Reuters on Tuesday.

Unions and management are due to meet on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Louise Heavens; Editing by Louise Heavens)