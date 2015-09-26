FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Daimler on Saturday said it
was updating software on thousands of Mercedes Sprinter trucks
in Germany to make it compatible with older car inspection
devices and this did not amount to a recall.
Daimler had sent letters to around 11,000 owners in June
asking them to bring the trucks to a garage for the update and
this had been carried out on 6,000 vehicles so far, a spokesman
for the company said.
"It has nothing to do with the engine or the exhaust, it's
just a question of getting the certification device to talk to
the car," the spokesman said. "It's definitely not a recall."
German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on the letter,
which came to light amid revelations that fellow car maker
Volkswagen rigged diesel emission tests, prompting
its chief executive to resign and raising the prospect of heavy
fines.
U.S. regulators said a week ago that Volkswagen had admitted
to programming diesel cars to detect when they were being tested
and alter the running of their engines to conceal their true
emissions.
Daimler has strenuously denied any manipulation of emissions
tests and its chief executive again foreswore using devices to
get around emission standards in remarks to the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
"A defeat device ... will not be used at Mercedes-Benz,"
Dieter Zetsche told the paper in remarks released in advance of
publication on Sunday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tom Heneghan)