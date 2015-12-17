BERLIN Dec 17 Daimler sales chief
Ola Kaellenius could be in line to become the carmaker's chief
executive, but not for several years as incumbent Dieter Zetsche
may have his contract extended by three years through 2019, a
German magazine reported.
Citing unnamed sources at the company, Manager Magazin on
Thursday said Daimler Chairman Manfred Bischoff wants Kaellenius
to become CEO as he pushes a younger generation of managers on
to the executive board.
Yet Zetsche won the backing from Bischoff and labour unions
at the carmaker's shareholder conference in April to have his
contract extended.
Kaellenius, 46, should replace Zetsche when the top job is
up for grabs again, the magazine said, adding that Bischoff's
goal to gradually rejuvenate the management board could also
lead to one of the two younger executives at Daimler's luxury
division Mercedes-Benz, Markus Schaefer and Klaus Zehender, to
rise to the group executive board.
A spokesman at Stuttgart-based Daimler declined comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by
David Holmes)