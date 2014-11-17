FRANKFURT Nov 17 Daimler is working
with rival BMW to build a network of suppliers for new
factories in Mexico, Klaus Zehender, divisional board member for
procurement and supplier quality at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz said
on Monday.
The move is part of a broader push by Mercedes-Benz to
deepen its network of local suppliers at factories in China,
South Africa, United States and Mexico.
Earlier this year, BMW and Daimler each revealed plans to
invest $1 billion to build a plant in Mexico, to take advantage
of the country's growing industrial base and tariff-free access
to the U.S. market.
"We have had the BMW cooperation for eight years and it is
alive and well. We are looking at how to work together in
Mexico. The potential cost savings are around 10 percent,"
Zehender said.
Zehender declined to elaborate on the extent of the
potential cooperation agreement, beside saying that Mexico
lacked an established network of suppliers for components that
were suitable for premium vehicles.
Zehender said working with BMW to establish a supplier
network was part of a broader push to make more components in
overseas locations where Mercedes-Benz already had a factory.
In the past year, Mercedes-Benz starting making the C-class
limousine in China, South Africa and the United States in
addition to Germany.
With the launch of the new C-Class, it has already made a
push to source 60 percent of a vehicle's components locally,
Zehender said.
With future model generations, such as compact cars which
are due to be made in Mexico, the proportion of locally-sourced
components could rise towards 80 percent, he said. One way to
increase the proportion of components purchased locally was to
encourage their existing base of suppliers to expand overseas.
"We work intensively with 1,500 suppliers, the majority
among them are willing to expand into the world. If one of them
has qualms about international expansion, we tell them that this
would have the consequence that we have to build up a new
competitor," Zehender explained.
Mercedes has already formed partnerships with local Chinese
companies to help ramp up production of its new C-Class in
Beijing, China, Zehender said.
"Some of the Mercedes suppliers in China would be interested
in offering their products abroad. I can imagine exporting out
of China," he said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)