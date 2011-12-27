FRANKFURT Dec 27 Daimler expects its truck unit to grow in 2012 and is confident it can cope with any difficulties that may arise from economic turmoil.

"We're keeping a close eye on the overall economic situation. To date, we expect Daimler Trucks to post another global sales increase in 2012," Daimler Trucks chief Andreas Renschler said in a statement on Tuesday, adding he expected demand in Japan and North America to pick up.

"Although the general economic situation creates uncertainties for the truck business in Europe, we're nevertheless prepared for all types of cyclical developments and can react flexibly as needed."

Renschler told Reuters last week he saw a tough year ahead for truck markets as the euro zone debt crisis rattles its customers and makes the economic outlook for the region uncertain.

Daimler generates more than a quarter of its revenues at its trucks business, the world's No.1 player in a sector which is closely linked to the health of the economy and fluctuations in international trade.