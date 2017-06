BERLIN Nov 18 Daimler AG has seen truck sales slowing slightly amid weakening global economic growth, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said.

"The expectation has eased in recent weeks," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Friday.

"But overall we still expect, based on the current level of new orders, notably stronger sales around the world in 2012 compared with 2011," he said, adding there was no slump in incoming orders. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan)