Oct 3 The United Auto Workers on Friday
announced the formation of UAW Local 112 for hourly workers at
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama, and
confirmed it will work with two German labor groups to organize
the plant.
The American union's efforts at the plant will be similar to
a strategy it employed for the Volkswagen AG plant
in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Local 42 was established in
July.
The UAW has failed in past attempts to organize a
foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the U.S. South.
The announcement was made at a news conference at a hotel in
Tuscaloosa, Alabama, near the Mercedes-Benz plant.
