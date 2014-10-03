(Adds comments from event, Daimler response, background)
By Bernie Woodall
Oct 3 The United Auto Workers on Friday
announced the formation of UAW Local 112 for hourly workers at
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama, and
confirmed it will work with two German labor groups to organize
the plant.
"What happens here is important to the future of the labor
movement," said UAW president Dennis Williams, who swore in the
initial members of the union local during a press conference at
a hotel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, near the Mercedes-Benz plant.
The American union's efforts at the plant will be similar to
a strategy it employed for the Volkswagen AG plant
in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Local 42 was established in
July.
The UAW has failed in attempts to organize a foreign-owned
auto assembly plant in the U.S. South.
The UAW will not work toward a vote of workers at the
Mercedes-Benz plant, said Gary Casteel, secretary-treasurer of
the U.S. union. Rather, as it is attempting in Chattanooga, it
will seek to prove to the company that it has support of the
majority of workers and get Daimler to recognize the UAW.
It was clear during the press conference, audio of which was
made available live to reporters, that a key selling point for
the UAW is that the Alabama plant is the only major Daimler auto
factory without worker representation on the company's global
works council. This is also a major point for labor's effort in
Chattanooga.
In Chattanooga, VW has officially taken a neutral stance
toward the UAW, but has shown more support for the U.S. union
than has Daimler, which has also officially taken a neutral
stance on unionization.
Not so much in Alabama, said Michael Brecht, chairman of the
company's works council, the Daimler World Employee Committee.
Brecht said that he was recently at Daimler's plant in
Chennai, India, where he is working to gain worker
representation on the works council.
"The management (in Chennai) supports us in this matter,
here in Tuscaloosa, it's the opposite," Brecht said.
Daimler in a statement issued on Friday said it remains
neutral regarding local representation but said that its workers
there already have direct access to management.
"We believe that the culture we have established is our best
path forward for a successful future," Daimler said.
Anti-UAW Mercedes-Benz worker Sonny Hawthorne said on Friday
it appears that the UAW has the support of about 25 percent to
30 percent of the plant's workers. Casteel says that UAW Local
42 has as members more than half the Chattanooga hourly
workforce.
Hawthorne said the UAW barred him from attending the press
conference on Friday. A spokesman for the UAW said that it was a
private event on private property and that he invited anti-UAW
Daimler workers to speak with the press outside of the press
conference.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; editing by Matthew
Lewis, Bernard Orr)