BERLIN Feb 6 German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz said on Friday sales jumped 14 percent in January to a record 125,865 models, powered by double-digit gains in Europe, China and the United States.

Daimler's flagship division posted 14.5 percent sales increases in each Europe and China to 47,693 and 28,080 cars respectively, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said.

Deliveries in the U.S. were up 8.9 percent to 24,619 cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)