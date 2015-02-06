BRIEF-General Mills names Jeff Harmening CEO
* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills
BERLIN Feb 6 German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz said on Friday sales jumped 14 percent in January to a record 125,865 models, powered by double-digit gains in Europe, China and the United States.
Daimler's flagship division posted 14.5 percent sales increases in each Europe and China to 47,693 and 28,080 cars respectively, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said.
Deliveries in the U.S. were up 8.9 percent to 24,619 cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
DAKAR, May 2 Authorities in West Africa have detained eight Chinese vessels for fishing illegally and the boat owners could be subject to millions of dollars in fines, officials at environmental group Greenpeace said.