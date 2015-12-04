BERLIN Dec 4 Sales of Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz luxury-car division rose to the highest-ever level
in a month of November, fuelled by strong demand for new
sport-utility vehicles and compact models.
The brand's global deliveries rose 7.4 percent to 161,953
vehicles with 11-month sales up 14 percent to a record 1.69
million cars, already beating the 2014 full-year result, the
automaker said on Friday.
Sales in China, Mercedes-Benz's largest market, jumped 39
percent to 36,313 cars, expanding the year-to-date gain to 33
percent or 335,688 models.
German rivals BMW and Audi are due to
publish November sales next week.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)