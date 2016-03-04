FRANKFURT, March 4 Daimler's sales of its Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 11.2 percent in February to 133,752 vehicles, the most it ever sold that month, the carmaker said on Friday.

The Stuttgart-based company said Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales soared 29.3 percent in China and 14.5 percent in Europe in February, but were down 2.9 percent in the United States. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)