BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT May 6 Daimler said Mercedes-Benz delivered 164,063 vehicles worldwide in April, an increase of 10.8 percent compared with the same month last year, thanks to a 31.6 percent jump in sales in China where demand for the C-Class remains strong.
"We have grown now for 38 months in succession and with five market launches we had a good start to the second quarter," Ola Kaellenius, head of Marketing & Sales at Mercedes-Benz, said.
Mercedes launched a new version of its E-Class and has launched a range of convertibles, including the SL, SLC and S-Class Cabriolet models, providing further growth momentum, the company said.
In Europe, sales grew 14.2 percent, thanks to an 11 percent jump in demand in Germany. In the Asia-Pacific region, sales increased by 17.2 percent, driven by China. Sales in the United Sates rose only 0.2 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)