BRIEF-MGM Resorts International CEO's 2016 compensation was $16.6 mln
* CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 6 Daimler on Tuesday said deliveries of its Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 14.2 percent in April to 133,077 vehicles helped by the newly launched C-Class and GLA compact offroader.
Demand in Europe was up 10.3 percent as the GLA hit showrooms while demand in the United States rose 9.5 percent. Sales in China including Hong Kong were up 38.2 percent, it said.
Sales of compact vehicles including the GLA, A-Class, B-Class and CLA rose 20.3 percent while sports utility vehicle deliveries were up 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)
* CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Justice Department is expected to name a deputy attorney general under former President George W. Bush to serve as independent monitor of Volkswagen AG under a plea agreement over its diesel emissions scandal, a source briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.