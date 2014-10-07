* Sept. brand sales up 14 pct at record 162,746 cars
* Mercedes has best-ever quarterly sales result
* VW brand sales flat for 2nd month as Americas, Russia fall
BERLIN, Oct 7 Mercedes-Benz had its
best-ever month for sales in the company's 88-year history in
September, benefiting from the release of new models and surging
demand in China.
The growing popularity of Mercedes' smaller, lower-margin
models and the revamped flagship S-Class saloon helped boost
core brand deliveries by 14 percent last month to 162,746
vehicles, an all-time monthly record, parent Daimler said on
Tuesday.
Mercedes-Benz also posted its best-ever quarterly sales
between July and September of just over 412,000, up 12 percent
from a year earlier. Daimler is due to report third-quarter
financial results on Oct. 23.
The world's No. 3 premium automaker is rapidly improving its
performance in China where sales surged more than 30 percent in
the nine months through September to 203,485 models, with
September alone up 24 percent.
That compares with 11 percent growth in 2013, the first year
after Daimler had fixed competing sales channels in the world's
biggest auto market and created a new management board position
responsible for Chinese operations.
Analysts have said the launch in March of Mercedes's new
C-Class saloon and the GLA offroader may pave the way for
further improvement in the second half, while last year's
overhauls of its S-Class and E-Class model should continue to do
well.
Stuttgart-based Mercedes-Benz, which slipped behind
Volkswagen's Audi in 2011 in the global premium
sales race, has a goal of pushing brand sales "clearly" above
last year's record 1.46 million cars.
Nine-month sales were up 13 percent at a record 1.195
million, also powered by gains of 8.4 percent in the United
States and 7.6 percent in Europe.
Sales of the two-seater Smart city-car plunged 21 percent in
September to 6,770 units, as customers awaited a new generation
of the tiny models, due to hit dealerships next month.
Mercedes' rivals Audi and BMW, aiming to boost
2014 sales to over 1.7 million and 2 million or more
respectively, are expected to publish September sales later this
week.
Separately, sales growth at VW's mass-market passenger-car
brand stalled for a second month in September, edging up only
0.2 percent as gains in Europe and China were offset by declines
in the Americas and Russia.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze and
Susan Fenton)