FRANKFURT Jan 9 Daimler, maker of
Mercedes-Benz and Smart-branded cars, said deliveries rose 11.4
percent in 2014, to a record 1,739,854 cars, thanks to a 30
percent sales jump in China and 25 percent higher registrations
of Mercedes compact cars.
For Mercedes, it marks the fourth year of record sales in a
row, thanks to demand for its expanded range of compact cars
including the CLA coupe, the GLA compact sports utility vehicle,
as well as the new C-Class and S-Class limousines.
The Mercedes-Benz brand posted record deliveries in every
month of 2014, the company said. Sales of its compact vehicle
range grew by 25 percent to 463,152 vehicles of the A-, B-, CLA-
and GLA-Class.
Sales of Smart-branded cars fell 11 percent as an old model
was phased out.
