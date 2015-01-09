FRANKFURT Jan 9 Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz and Smart-branded cars, said deliveries rose 11.4 percent in 2014, to a record 1,739,854 cars, thanks to a 30 percent sales jump in China and 25 percent higher registrations of Mercedes compact cars.

For Mercedes, it marks the fourth year of record sales in a row, thanks to demand for its expanded range of compact cars including the CLA coupe, the GLA compact sports utility vehicle, as well as the new C-Class and S-Class limousines.

The Mercedes-Benz brand posted record deliveries in every month of 2014, the company said. Sales of its compact vehicle range grew by 25 percent to 463,152 vehicles of the A-, B-, CLA- and GLA-Class.

Sales of Smart-branded cars fell 11 percent as an old model was phased out. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins)