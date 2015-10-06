FRANKFURT Oct 6 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury division increased deliveries by 15.8 percent in September to a record 188,444 cars, buoyed by a 53 percent jump in deliveries in China.

Nine-month car sales at Daimler's flagship brand were up 15.2 percent to 1.38 million autos, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)