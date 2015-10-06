BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
FRANKFURT Oct 6 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury division increased deliveries by 15.8 percent in September to a record 188,444 cars, buoyed by a 53 percent jump in deliveries in China.
Nine-month car sales at Daimler's flagship brand were up 15.2 percent to 1.38 million autos, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017