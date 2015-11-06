FRANKFURT Nov 6 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury division increased deliveries by 10.1 percent in October to 155,189 cars, boosted by a 42.9 percent jump in deliveries in China.

Ten-month car sales at Daimler's flagship brand were up 14.6 percent to 1.53 million autos, the carmaker said on Friday. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)