HAMBURG/STUTTGART Jan 9 Volkswagen
is looking to end its commercial vehicles partnership with
Daimler, as VW seeks closer ties with truck
subsidiary MAN, a person familiar with the plans said.
Under a collaboration deal that expires in 2016, Daimler
currently makes VW's Crafter van, which is largely similar to
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Sprinter model.
But VW has started to develop a follow-up model by itself,
the source said.
"VW's commercial vehicles unit has been clearly mandated to
develop a Crafter successor model," the person told Reuters.
Daimler said in September it would reach out to
Volkswagen to see whether the partnership could be extended and
offered to include Renault-Nissan.
Last year, Daimler and Nissan struck a deal on trucks under
which Daimler's Japanese truck unit Mitsubishi Fuso will supply
its Fuso Canter light truck to Nissan, while Nissan will make
the Atlas F24 truck available to Fuso.
VW's powerful Chairman Ferdinand Piech has previously said
he would favour truckmaker MAN, in which VW holds more than
three quarters of the shares, over Daimler as van alliance
partner.
