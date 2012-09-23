(Removes extraneous text from the headline)
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Car and truck maker Daimler
is expected to extend the contract of Chief Executive
Dieter Zetsche by three years to 2016, according to a person at
the company who is familiar with the matter.
"The issue can first be discussed in the supervisory board
once the final year of the contract has begun, in other words in
January at the earliest," the person said.
"It will not be a problem though," he said.
Daimler declined to comment on the matter.
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel earlier said Daimler's
supervisory board would decide on a contract extension at a
meeting in February.
The report came as analysts warned that investors are
growing increasingly concerned about Daimler's inability to
close the performance gap with rivals Audi and BMW
.
Earlier this week, Daimler warned that profit would slip at
Mercedes-Benz Cars this year due to a deteriorating market in
Europe and China.
Zetsche, whose contract is set to expire at the end of next
year, heads both the Daimler group and the core Mercedes-Benz
business, and has made clear he has no interest in grooming a
successor yet.
Both Mercedes production and procurement chief Wolfgang
Bernhard and Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber are seen as
ready to take over the top job if Zetsche were to leave.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Hendrik Sackmann; Writing
