TOKYO Nov 18 Daio Paper Corp
will file a criminal complaint against its former chairman as
early as Monday for borrowing money from subsidiaries for his
personal use, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
Mototaka Ikawa stepped down as chairman of the tissue maker
in September and an independent investigative panel established
by the company later discovered the grandson of the founder had
diverted 10.6 billion yen ($138 million) from seven Daio
subsidiaries to his own accounts.
Filing the complaint will start a full-blown criminal
investigation of Kikukawa, the paper said.
Coming in the shadow of the accounting scandal engulfing
endoscope maker Olympus Corp, the furore at Daio has
further battered Japan's corporate governance credentials.
The panel that probed Ikawa's actions said managers at
subsidiaries and the company board also bore responsibility for
not acting quickly enough. It criticised a shareholding
structure that allowed the Ikawa family to dominate the firm by
controlling subsidiaries that owned stakes in Daio that
amplified their ownership.
($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford)