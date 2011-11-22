TOKYO Nov 22 Japanese prosecutors arrested the former chairman of tissue maker Daio Paper Corp , who is suspected of causing billions of yen in damage to subsidiaries by borrowing money from them for personal use, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.

Daio Paper said on Monday it had filed a criminal complaint against Mototaka Ikawa, who stepped down as chairman in September, saying that it suspects he caused 8.6 billion yen ($111.7 million) in damage to seven subsidiaries.

Daio shares were trading up 5.9 percent at 540 yen.

