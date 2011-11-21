TOKYO Nov 21 Tissue maker Daio Paper Corp said on Monday it had filed a criminal complaint against its former chairman who allegedly borrowed more than 10 billion yen ($130 million) from subsidiaries for his personal use.

Mototaka Ikawa stepped down as the firm's chairman in September and an independent investigative panel established by the company later discovered the grandson of the founder had diverted 10.6 billion yen from seven Daio subsidiaries to his own accounts.

Ikawa is suspected of having used most of the money in casinos overseas and has yet to return 5.9 billion yen or more, public broadcaster NHK has reported.

Coming in the shadow of the accounting scandal engulfing endoscope maker Olympus Corp, the furore at Daio has further battered Japan's corporate governance credentials.

The panel that probed Ikawa's actions said managers at subsidiaries and the company board also bore responsibility for not acting quickly enough. ($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne)