TOKYO Nov 21 Tissue maker Daio Paper Corp
said on Monday it had filed a criminal complaint
against its former chairman who allegedly borrowed more than 10
billion yen ($130 million) from subsidiaries for his personal
use.
Mototaka Ikawa stepped down as the firm's chairman in
September and an independent investigative panel established by
the company later discovered the grandson of the founder had
diverted 10.6 billion yen from seven Daio subsidiaries to his
own accounts.
Ikawa is suspected of having used most of the money in
casinos overseas and has yet to return 5.9 billion yen or more,
public broadcaster NHK has reported.
Coming in the shadow of the accounting scandal engulfing
endoscope maker Olympus Corp, the furore at Daio has
further battered Japan's corporate governance credentials.
The panel that probed Ikawa's actions said managers at
subsidiaries and the company board also bore responsibility for
not acting quickly enough.
($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne)