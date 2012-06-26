TOKYO, June 26 Japan's Hokuetsu Kishu Paper Co
Ltd said on Tuesday it will raise its stake scandal-hit
rival Daio Paper Corp's to 19.6 percent from 2.86
percent to join forces to weather dwindling paper demand.
Hokuetsu, Japan's No.5 paper products maker, said it plans
to buy shares held by Daio's founding family as well as other
shareholders. The share purchase will raise Hokuetsu's stake in
terms of voting rights to 22.12 percent, making it the top
shareholder in Japan's No.4 paper maker.
Daio has been struggling to cut ties with its founding
family after it discovered that former Chairman Mototaka Ikawa
had gambled away billions of yen he borrowed from Daio Paper
group companies.
Hokuetsu and Daio would together make Japan's third-biggest
paper manufacturing group by sales, after Oji Paper Co
and Nippon Paper Group Inc.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)