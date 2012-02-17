Feb 18 Daio Paper Corp's founding family will negotiate the sale of their stake in the subsidiaries to the parent company only if the company's president resigns, a former adviser in the Ikawa family told the Nikkei business daily.

Daio Paper, which markets consumer products made by its subsidiaries, has been trying to buy shares in its suppliers from Takao Ikawa and his son Mototake Ikawa, Nikkei said.

Mototake Ikawa, a former chairman of the company, had resigned last year following revelations that he had borrowed billions of yen from group firms, the daily said.

The elder Ikawa contended that his trust in President Masayoshi Sako waned after he was sacked as an adviser, Nikkei said.

Ikawa said the family's firms will sell products to Daio's rivals such as Oji Paper Co and Nippon Paper Group Inc if it tried to build plants to continue manufacturing products without the affiliated companies, Nikkei reported.

Ikawa said his family will use extraordinary shareholders meetings on Wednesday and the following Saturday to call for new leadership at a diaper maker and a tissue paper producer. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)