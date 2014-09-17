BRIEF-Changzhou NRB sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 pct to 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.8 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan
Sept 17 Dairy Crest Group Plc :
* Dairy Crest Group Plc appoints new chairman
* Announces that Stephen Alexander will become company's chairman with immediate effect
* Anthony Fry, who was taken ill earlier this year, will leave board of Dairy Crest with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 31.8 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan
April 25 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co Ltd: