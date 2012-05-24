* Cathedral City cheese nears 10 pct of UK market

* Spread brands enjoy strong growth

* Pretax loss 10.1 mln stg; 81.7 mln one-off charges

* Revenue up 2 pct at 1.63 bln stg

* Final dividend up 4 pct at 14.7 pence

By Karen Rebelo

May 24 A strong performance from Dairy Crest Group Plc's cheese and spread brands Cathedral City and St Hubert helped smooth out a rough year for the company's milk business.

The struggling dairy operation faces stiff competition and is being forced to cut prices to maintain supply agreements with supermarkets, but investors were focused on the brand growth after results on Thursday.

"We have been warming to Dairy Crest as a result of the fall in the share price and action being taken to turn round dairies and release value from French Spreads," said Peel Hunt analyst Charles Hunt and upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold".

This year Dairy Crest announced plans to sell its French spreads business St Hubert, shut two glass bottling factories to move towards a more modern plastic bottling alternative, and cut the price it pays to dairy farmers by 2 pence a litre.

"We'll trade with the major retailers and we'll supply milk to the doorstep but the bit in the middle, everyone else who isn't those two we'll make some conscious choices around the prices we can achieve in that sector," said Chief Executive Mark Allen.

"If we can't achieve prices that are satisfactory for us then we'll walk away from the business and in part the closure of those two factories does some of that."

For the year ended March 31, sales from its foods division, which includes brands such as Cathedral City Clover, Country Life and St Hubert Omega, grew over 10 percent, compensating for a 2 percent fall in revenue from its dairies business.

Cathedral City cheese's retail cheese market share is approaching 10 percent, the company said.

The British milk processor reported its first annual loss as a listed company, taking an impairment charge of 81.7 million pounds ($128.40 million) for the writedown the value of its dairies business and the closure of two glass bottling factories at Aintree and Fenstanton.

After the charge, its loss before tax for the year ended March 31 was 10.1 million pounds compared with a profit of 77.8 million pounds a year ago.

Shares of the company, which have fallen over 7 percent since the start of the year, were up over 1 percent at 320.5 pence at 1005 GMT.