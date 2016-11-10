Nov 10 Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc
said a sharp increase in input costs is expected to impact the
volumes and profitability of its butter business in the second
half of the financial year.
* The company's group revenue fell 7 percent to 190 million
pounds ($236.1 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, it
said on Thursday.
* Prices for dairy products have significantly increased
since June, and cream prices, in particular, have more than
doubled, the company said in the statement.
* UK's average farmgate milk price jumped 5.2 percent to
22.58 pence per litre in September from the previous month,
according to data from UK's Department for Environment, Food and
Rural Affairs.
* The maker of butters, spreads and cheeses said volumes in
its four key brands - Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and
Frylight - grew by 2 percent in the first half.
($1 = 0.8047 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)