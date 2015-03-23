UPDATE 1-Activist fund Barington calls for Avon CEO search
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.
March 23 Dairy Crest Group Plc said the sale of its dairy operations was being referred back to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) by the European Commission for review.
Britain's largest dairy food company said the deal to sell the operations to Müller UK & Ireland Group still remains on track. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
PARIS/MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexico has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H7N3 bird flu virus on a commercial farm in the state of Jalisco, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday, citing a report from Mexico's agriculture ministry.