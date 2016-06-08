* 876 deals since 2010, but sector still fragmented
* Producers and farmers squeezed by low prices
* Multinationals seek growth in emerging markets
By Martinne Geller and Colin Packham
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 8 The global dairy industry
is being reshaped by a wave of dealmaking driven by low milk
prices and growing demand for products like yoghurt and baby
formula in Asia and the Middle East.
Prices for dairy ingredients like milk and butter have
fallen sharply for more than two years, hit by a global
oversupply, squeezing the finances of farmers and producers and
pushing many towards consolidation in search of economies of
scale.
By contrast, at the other end of the sector, the low
ingredient costs are plumping the profit margins of companies
that make "value-added" products like yoghurt, cream cheese and
infant formula, making them attractive targets for food
multinationals and private equity investors.
There is speculation about potential deals in the United
States, for example, involving the likes of WhiteWave Foods
, which sells premium dairy products and alternatives
like soy milk, and Greek-yoghurt maker Chobani, which has
rejected suitors including PepsiCo.
But M&A activity is increasingly focusing on emerging
markets in Asia, the Middle East and eastern Europe, where
expanding middle classes are boosting demand for expensive dairy
products and offering the best growth prospects.
The dairy industry is "one of the more attractive growth
markets from a long-term perspective, in terms of per capita
consumption", said Wells Fargo analyst John Baumgartner.
While there have been 876 deals in the global dairy industry
since 2010, worth a total of $57.3 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters data, the sector is still highly fragmented - leaving
room for further consolidation.
The top five players - France's Danone and
Lactalis, Switzerland's Nestle, and China's Mengniu
Dairy and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
- account for just 18 percent of the retail market
for all dairy products, which was worth $446 billion last year,
according to Euromonitor International.
The deals in the sector have included some blockbusters like
Nestle's $12 billion purchase of Pfizer's infant
nutrition business and Lactalis's move to control Italian rival
Parmalat. But most have been smaller bolt-on buys.
PRODUCERS SQUEEZED
On global commodity markets, dairy prices have fallen by
about half since 2013 and a quarter in the past year alone,
according to the U.N. food agency's Dairy Price Index, which
factors in ingredients such as milk, butter and cheese.
This has helped drive consolidation among producers;
Mexico's Grupo Lala agreed to buy certain U.S. assets
from Laguna Dairy last month, for example, while Italy's
Parmalat bought 11 dairy plants from BRF in Brazil in 2014.
New Zealand's a2 Milk last year rejected a joint
takeover offer from Freedom Foods and Dean Foods
, but remains a possible target, analysts say.
"There's been severe pressure on the milk price ... there is
always a huge drive for efficiencies and part of that is through
consolidation and taking out additional costs where possible,"
said Trefor Griffith, a food and beverage sector specialist at
financial consultancy Grant Thornton.
The price squeeze has also prompted some major producers
with deeper pockets, such as Australia's Murray Goulburn
and Ireland's Glanbia, to diversify into
products like nutritional yoghurts and dairy sports drinks.
It is manufacturers of these kind of higher-margin dairy
products, which also include baby formula and cream cheese,
which are increasingly becoming deal targets, particularly in
emerging markets.
Reuters revealed last month that private equity firm KKR
was bidding against Saudi dairy giant Almarai
for a majority stake in Abu Dhabi-based National Food Products,
one of the biggest food and dairy product manufacturers in the
United Arab Emirates.
Denmark's Arla Foods agreed a joint venture with Egyptian
UHT-milk and yoghurt maker Juhayna last year which gave it
access to the market there. It told Reuters it had turned its
M&A focus to markets outside the EU to regions including the
Middle East, China and Africa.
New Zealand-based multinational dairy company Fonterra
has also formed a joint venture with China's Beingmate
to supply baby formula to Chinese consumers.
ASIAN FIRMS EXPAND
Meanwhile Chinese companies looking to tap their growing
domestic market and also expand overseas have looked to strike
deals in New Zealand and Australia - two of the world's biggest
dairy exporters - for both supply purposes and know-how.
Inner Mongolia Fuyuan Farming, one of China's biggest dairy
farmers, last month agreed to buy a 79 percent stake in
Australia's Burra Foods for A$300 million.
"At the core of takeover interest is the ambition to use
Australia to get into Asia," said Melbourne-based Rabobank dairy
analyst Michael Harvey.
China's Bright Dairy & Food has a 40 percent
stake in New Zealand's Synlait milk, while Shanghai Pengxin
continues to expand in New Zealand after buying 16 dairy farms
in 2011.
Some Asian companies are also taking advantage of Moscow's
ban on food imports from the West - retaliation for sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis - to pour money into Russia.
Vietnamese dairy producer TH Group has just begun work on a
dairy facility near Moscow as part of a $2.7 billion, 10-year
project, while the state-backed Russia Direct Investment Fund is
building a $1 billion dairy complex with partners from Thailand
and China.
Analysts and bankers expect the dairy industry deal flow to
continue apace in coming years as long as emerging market wealth
increases.
"As people become wealthier they buy refrigerators, then
they buy fresh milk, and then cheese and yogurt and then more
expensive yogurt," said one consumer banker.
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London, Rebecca Howard
in Wellington and Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Jane
Wardell and Pravin Char)