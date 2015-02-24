By Nigel Hunt
| BIRMINGHAM, England
BIRMINGHAM, England Feb 24 The abolition of
milk quotas in the European Union at the end of March has led to
renewed interest in risk management tools such as futures to
help manage increasingly volatile dairy prices.
"We have futures in other agricultural products. It is
something which I think is a good idea to extend to the dairy
market," UK farming and environment minister Liz Truss told
reporters on Tuesday.
Dairy prices in Europe have fallen sharply in recent months
due partly to a supply glut caused by rising production and
Russia's ban on imports from the EU.
This was imposed in retaliation for Western economic
sanctions over Moscow's involvement in the Ukraine crisis.
Germany's Eurex exchange quotes butter, skimmed
milk powder and whey powder derivatives, but traded volumes are
thin.
"A futures market has been discussed for many years and
there have been some attempts, mainly by Eurex," Thomas
Carstensen of dairy co-operative Arla said at the National
Farmers Union's annual conference.
"The problem with them all is they are basically based on a
commodity index and it is not really reliable and they are not
liquid," he added.
Carstensen, Arla's Senior Vice President for Global Category
Trading, said he believed there would eventually be a successful
European dairy futures market but he had no idea when.
EU farm commissioner Phil Hogan said he would welcome any
proposal which would manage volatility in the marketplace.
"We've looked already at various proposals which have
already been put to me in relation to price volatility in milk
and we're working on seeing what menu will provide us with an
opportunity in the future," he said.
European exchanges operator Euronext has said it
will launch a range of European dairy futures at the end of the
first quarter to coincide with the lifting of quotas.
Euronext had previously launched an EU skimmed milk powder
contract in 2010 but suspended it due to a lack of liquidity.
Futures markets run by exchanges such as CME Group
have long played an important role in managing risk for arable
farmers but have been less successful in the dairy sector.
CME Group's U.S.-based milk futures contract traded around
30,000 lots in the whole of January, compared with around 5.5
million for its U.S. corn futures contract, exchange data shows.
